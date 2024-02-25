Bossip Video

Sports personality and former NFL star Richard Sherman was allegedly arrested on DUI charges in Seattle over the weekend.

On February 24, former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Around 5 a.m. the former cornerback was booked into Kings County Jail and a judge later found probable cause he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

State patrol wrote in their report they stopped him around 2 a.m. on I-405 for doing 79 in a 60 mph area.

According to the Seattle Times, Sherman allegedly admitted he had two margaritas while refusing to consent to a breathalyzer test. However, he allegedly did agree to perform some voluntary tests.

After those tests state patrol believed he was under the influence and took him into custody.

An arrest is the last thing Richard needs due to the fact he’s been on monitored supervision for two years according to NBCSports. His supervision status is the result of an arrest that occurred in July of 2021. As of now bail hasn’t been set and the alleged charges are unclear.

