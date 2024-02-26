Bossip Video

We still have four more days of Black History Month and this is NOT the kind of news that we want to be reporting during this time.

According to a press release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be working alongside Towns County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of 29-year-old Trevonte Jamal Shubert-Helton. He was found hanged from a tree in the town of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia on February 21, 2024. Fox5Atlanta reports that deputies were called to the scene at High Shoals Falls near Swallow Creek Wildlife Management Area around 2pm to remove the body.

While this story has not yet gained big national traction, social media users are circulating it up and down their timelines.

At this time, according to GBI, their preliminary investigation suggests that this is an “isolated incident” and that Shubert-Helton was alone at the time of his death.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this death is an isolated incident, and Shubert-Helton was by himself at the WMA.” His body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy.

Far be it from us to question the unbiased and thorough work of a police organization but we’d like a second opinion, and probably a third as well. We will stay on top of this story and provide updates as information becomes available.