We still have four more days of Black History Month, and this is NOT the kind of news that we want to be reporting during this time.
According to a press release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) will be working alongside the Towns County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of 29-year-old Trevonte Jamal Shubert-Helton. He was found hanging from a tree in the town of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia, Feb. 21.
Fox 5 Atlanta reports that deputies were called to the scene at High Shoals Falls near Swallow Creek Wildlife Management Area around 2 p.m. to remove the body.
While this story has not yet gained big national traction, social media users are circulating it up and down their timelines.
At this time, according to GBI, their preliminary investigation suggests that this is an “isolated incident” and that Shubert-Helton was alone at the time of his death.
“The preliminary investigation indicates this death is an isolated incident, and Shubert-Helton was by himself at the WMA.” Shubert-Helton’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy, according to GBI.
Far be it from us to question the unbiased and thorough work of a police organization, but we’d like a second opinion, and probably a third as well. We will stay on top of this story and provide updates as information becomes available.
