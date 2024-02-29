Bossip Video

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is on the way and we’ve got an exclusive look at a hilarious mini-challenge.

In the last episode, we saw the season 16 queens play the Snatch Game where Plane Jane ultimately came out on top and Xunami Muse was unfortunately sent home.

After landing in the bottom, Xunami lost the lip-synch to her best friend, Morphine, and Morphine is admittedly devastated.

“I’m completely shocked, I had to lip-synch against my best friend,” says Morphine. “I can’t believe she’s gone. That was honestly one of the toughest things ever I’ve had to do in this competition and now I feel like a part of me is gone.”

The remaining queens are equally upset and send their love to their sister as Morphine wipes away her lipstick message.

“Im feeling pretty emotonial,” says Plane Jane. “It’s really hard to have lost Xunami.” “We truly lost somebody special,” she adds. “Her energy is unmatched. Xunami I love you, you are my sister for life.”

Plane goes on to say that she has mixed emotions about what unfolded and says while she’s “gooped” that she won the Snatch Game, she’s sad that her sis went home.

Enter Mhiya Iman Lepaige who has a strong opinion on Jane’s big win.

“No, I honestly feel like Sapphira should’ve won Snatch Game, hands down,” says the Miami Queen.

Sapphira apparently agrees and wonders when she’ll get her next big win.

“I had the first win of the season,” she says. “And I have not won since, and some of these queens have two main challenge wins.”The pressure is on.”

Speaking of pressure, the ladies agree that the eliminations are getting even more intense and it’s time to turn up the heat.

“Every single one of these eliminations is going to be a gag,” says Dawn. “This does not feel like the same game it did last week. There’s no more playing it safe.

Later, it’s time for the mini-challenge and Ru’s got some (spitty) tricks up her sleeve!

Ru invites the ladies to participate in a spit-take challenge.

“For today’s mini challenge, I’m going to give each of you a chance to spit—take,” says the icon before detailing the history of the spit-take that actor Danny Thomas started.

She then challenges the girls to get the most giggles with their spit-takes of their own.

After getting into quick comedy drag, it’s time for the ladies to impress Ru and the “spit crew” and Plane Jane kicks it off.

Things get wet and wild…

but ultimately Nymphia Wind’s spit-take takes the top spot and she’s awarded $2,500.

Then Ru announces that for the maxi challenge, they’ll be designing a neo-goth look from scratch.

“Think Morticia meets Mugler,” says Ru.

Several of the queens look nervous about the design challenge including Mhiya Iman Lepaige.

“I just wanna pick up my bags and run outta here!” says the queen. “This is crazy, another design challenge?!”

Dawn however couldn’t be happier.

“The girls are gagged, the girls are gooped and I’m excited because that just means I’m in the top 7, baby,” says the queen with sewing skills.

Take an exclusive look below.





#DragRace is all-new FRIDAY at 8p on MTV!