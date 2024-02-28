Cops Kill People: Leonard Cure Family Files $16 Million Federal Lawsuit, Officer Outed Over Brutality History

The only more sad than all the brothas and sistas who have lost their lives to police violence is the fact that many times, we can only get justice at bank and not in the court of law.

Back in October of 2023, BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of Leonard Cure at the hands of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy. Cure was just three years free from a wrongful 16-year conviction in 2003 for a crime that he didn’t commit. At the time his death was reported, the deputy’s name was not publicly revealed nor any other information about him or his professional career. That has now changed.

According to new reporting by NewsONE, ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump stood alongside attorney Harry Daniels and Cure’s family to announce both a $16 million lawsuit and the name of the accused officer, Camden County Sheriff’s Staff Sergeant, Buck Aldridge.

Oh, but there’s more. Aldridge is said to have numerous excessive force lawsuits against him since 2022.

According to ABCNews, the lawsuit also named Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor as a responsible party for his failure to properly discipline Aldridge after accruing so many brutality accusations.

Said Harry Daniels at the press conference:

“This case is directly against Jim Proctor. And I told you all before – this is not just a bad apple,” Daniels said, referring to Aldridge. “This is a bad orchard and today we are bringing accountability to the apple and orchard.”

The GBI is still investigating this case and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins hasn’t announced plans to file charges against Aldridge but our eyes are locked on this case. We hope the Cure family gets the $16 million and more.