TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife premieres on Monday, March 4, and we’ve got a clip of a mom who’s against her son’s lifestyle.

Childhood friends turned married couple, Nailah and Naeem have known each other for most of their lives and after 15 years of marriage, it was Nailah who suggested they look for a sister wife.

Raised Muslim, Nailah and Naeem are familiar with polygamy but they’re being met with unexpected challenges including their biggest hurdle of all; Naeem’s mom.

The matriarch is not on board with her son bringing a second woman into his marriage, and she thinks the potential exchange of bodily fluids with the sister wife could be “germy.”

“It’s not for me, I don’t like sharing, I’m very picky, it’s germy to me. I don’t like it, it’s my opinion,” says the mom.

Her comments offend Naeem and Nailah, who remind her that they would have the potential sister wife tested before bringing her into their marriage.

“The person is clean, that’s the premise,” says Nailah. “You do know, before you go into all that, everyone gets tested,” adds Naeem.

Still, his mom doubles down on her opinion that the exchange of bodily fluids is unclean but Naeem and his wife stand firm on believing otherwise.

“It’s still body fluids,” says his mom. “If you good with it, why do you want my approval?” “I don’t want your approval, I don’t think we need approval, we just wanted your opinions on it,” fires back Nailah.

“My mother thinks it’s germy, because all she’s thinking about is sex,” says Naeem.” She doesn’t understand that we’re adults and that we already are taking precautions for everything we do.

“I think her statement is ignorant,” adds Nailah. “It comes from a closed mindset.”

TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife is back for another emotional rollercoaster of a season featuring 12 new episodes beginning Monday, March 4 at 9pm ET/PT.

The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. With two returning families and three new couples, these families are determined to open their hearts and homes to new wives, even if a few growing pains are felt along the way. Seeking Sister Wife is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Meet the families seeking a sister wife this season:

THE MERRIFIELD FAMILY (returning) – Buena Vista, CO

After having their hearts broken when their fiancée of three years, Roberta, decided not to come to the United States, Dannielle and Garrick are back in the dating scene and courting another Brazilian woman: Nathalia. While Garrick hopes Nathalia will one day become his wife, Dannielle has her reservations. And an unexpected development may either make or break the Merrifield’s for good.

THE DAVIS FAMILY (returning) – Aurora, CO

The Davis Family has had a lot of growth over the last year. Jenny gave birth to baby Vera, they moved into a new home big enough for them and more wives, and they got a 12-foot bed they all share. However, when it comes to actually growing their family and adding another sister wife, it is soon revealed that Danielle isn’t on board with bringing a new woman into the home. With the rest of the family ready to move forward, they soon realize they might lose a sister wife before they can add a new one.

THE RYAN FAMILY (new) – Celina, TX

Becky and Justin have been married for 26 years. They have been seeking a sister wife for over 20 years and believe their current girlfriend, Stephanie, is the one, but she can’t quite commit to the lifestyle. Not wanting to wait around forever, they continue to date and meet a woman named Yary who is not familiar with polygamy but is just Justin’s type! Will Yary be able to accept the polygamist lifestyle, or does she just want Justin for herself?

THE SHERWOOD FAMILY (new) – Wayland, MA

Shane and Ashley have been happily married for 2 years but are now ready to find a wife to complete their family. Although Ashley is pregnant with their second son, she takes the lead on dating and goes full speed ahead on trying to find a sister wife. However, they hit a roadblock when potential sister wife, Grace, doesn’t want to meet Shane. She only wants to get to know Ashley which makes things….interesting.

THE SALAHUDDIN FAMILY (new) – East Stroudsburg, PA