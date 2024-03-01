Bossip Video

Ayesha and Steph Curry are expecting their fourth child together!

The mother of three announced on Friday that she is currently pregnant with her fourth baby, sharing why her and the Golden State Warriors star decided to have another child after thinking they were done.

In a cover story for Sweet July Magazine, the cookbook author revealed that she and her husband agreed last year “somebody was missing” from their family.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, are already parents to daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, as well as son Canon, 5.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done,” Curry explained to the magazine. “We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

Ayesha went on to say that she would deal with a reoccurring feeling of thinking she forgot something, which eventually led to their journey to expand their family once again.

With her other kids having grown up quite a bit already, the television personality also opened up about what’s different with her pregnancy this time around.

“For one, I’m tremendously busy in ways I wasn’t before,” she revealed. “I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we’re balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things.”

She also said that, during her fourth pregnancy, she’s realized just how quickly time goes by. Seeing her children being more “self-sufficient” has also made her see things from her kids’ perspective as they prepare to welcome another sibling.

“They’re at such different ages and stages in life,” Ayesha said. “Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

You can read Ayesha Curry’s full cover story for Sweet July here.