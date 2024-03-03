Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage to present at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 in a super snatched leather look inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen dominated the awards with 11 trophies. Yet, it’s hard to claim anyone was a bigger winner than anime super fan, Megan Thee Stallion. She was stunning as she presented the anime of the year award to Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death.

“I’m so excited,” Megan giggled as she walked out for what’s been a dream come true.

According to Variety, in addition to the top prize, the series won for “best director (Shota Goshozono), best action, best character design, best cinematography, best ending and opening sequences, best supporting character (Satoru Gojo) and three voice actor awards.”

The award show’s famous presenters include American model Aquaria, Japanese singer-songwriter Lisa, actress Iman Vellani, and content creator Lena Lemon.

Megan Thee Stallion makes her love for anime known in almost everything she does. From her lyrics and music videos to iconic cosplay looks like Tokodori Tina, Meg is true to this, not new to this.

Meg touched down in Tokyo and channeled Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen. She rocked a black leather-on-leather look, with a platinum blonde wig and bangs just above a black blindfold. She also kept two pairs of black sunglasses on deck, staying true to the character.

The anime of the year award-winning series is Megan’s current favorite.

“Jujutsu Kaisen is the hottest anime right now. It’s the best! Well, let me not talk a bunch of sh*t on my other ones because I love them as well, but Jujutsu Kaisen is my favorite right now. Period. Real hot girl sh*t,” she said told Teen Vogue.

On the orange carpet, the black blunt bob was bobbing, and the body-ody-ody was bodying. Megan rocked an outfit inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The Grammy winner showed off her flawless figure in a white skintight halter leather dress with a plunging corset top underneath. Get into the gorgeousness!

What do you think of ani-bae Megan Thee Stallion’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure look at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024?