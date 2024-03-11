Bossip Video

When the federal government feels threatened by your fearlessness, they try to make an example out of you so that others will bear witness to the consequences and have their will to fight back broken.

This concept of shady retribution was recently discussed on the Native Land Podcast hosted by Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum, and Tiffany D. Cross in the context of the overly aggressive prosecution of former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby. Some of you may remember Mosby from BOSSIP’s previous reporting of the events surrounding the Freddie Gray case where she fought tooth and nail to ensure that the Baltimore police officers who were involved in Gray’s death were held criminally responsible for their actions. As Tiffany D. Cross put it, “She held the line for us as a community as she faced and squared off against the system.”

Gillum made it clear why Mosby’s steadfastness is so important in addition to why and how political pugilists need to be supported when the bureaucratic bulls#!t is afoot

Angela Rye took it a step further and called for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and others, to resign from office for the part they play in this rampant targeting.

Back in February, Mosby was convicted of one count of mortgage fraud and was previously convicted of perjury over “false statements” that she is said to have made while attempting to purchase two vacation homes in Florida. Mosby was accused of misrepresenting finances to withdraw HER money from HER retirement account to acquire the properties. Mosby says that as a first-time buyer, she acted in good faith and trusted her ex-husband and the real estate professionals they hired to help them.

These “charges” are wildly petty but the potential liability is not. On May 23, 2024, Mosby is set for sentencing and she is facing, wait for it…FORTY YEARS IN PRISON. A CBSNews report notes that it is rare that such defendants are given that much time but again, the federal government wants other fearless fighters to see this charade of a case and fear for their freedom should they be inclined to stand on business against “big brother”.