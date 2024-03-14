Bossip Video

John Wall opened up about his mental health after losing his mother and revealed he put a gun to his head twice.

Former Rockets and Clippers star John Wall is opening up about the mental health issues he’s faced over the past few years. While on the OGs Podcast he revealed his mother’s passing set off a series of events that saw his mental health decline to its lowest point.

According to Complex, Wall revealed he decided to begin therapy after putting a gun to his head on two separate occasions.

“Mental health is serious, I had to go get a therapist after that,” wall said around the 1:08:00 mark of the video above. “If it wasn’t for my two boys… I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that’s close to me and my friends at the time didn’t know.”

Wall also credits his children and the people who needed him as the reason for overcoming the suicidal thoughts.

“Man, if I take myself away from this Earth I’m failing my kids,” he recalled telling himself. “I know I gotta be there for them. … At that time, I was in a dark space trying to find happiness. So for me it was going out, partying, having fun. Just trying to find something to get me some peace and it wasn’t the right way.”

In an attempt to help other black men who feel like there isn’t a solution, Wall urged others to seek therapy. He credits still being alive on his decision to ask for help.

“I still talk to a therapist to this day,” he continued. “So if you ever feel like you’re in a spot where you’re not comfortable, as a Black man, African-American, or any race… Go get help, it’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with it. I had to figure that out or I wouldn’t be here today.”

Mental Health is a serious matter and help is available but sometimes it takes hearing another person’s story for others to get help. Hopefully, people listening to John’s testimony feel compelled to seek therapy if they’re struggling.

You can watch John on the OGs Podcast below and if you need help please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.