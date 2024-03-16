Bossip Video

Movie lovers are buzzing over Oscar-nominee Dev Patel‘s directorial debut in Action Thriller Monkey Man “about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless,” per the official synopsis.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman–an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid–“an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.”

“After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

Check out the explosive trailer below:

Play

Directed by Dev Patel from his original story and screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee, Monkey Man stars Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.

“Yeah, it’s been a bumpy road,” recalled Patel about the Netflix film-turned-Universal film championed by producer Jordan Peele. “I mean, it was pretty amazing. I was doing a very low-budget film in Yorkshire, chasing sheep. And then I get a call from my agents at CAA, and they’re like, ‘Hey, Jordan Peele’s seen your film, and he wants to talk to you.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ It’s a real Hollywood moment, and then the next minute, I’m on a zoom call with Jordan. We spoke for like three hours, and I knew he was going to be a great collaborator. “He kind of picked this film up off the floor, dusted it off, and put it back on the mantelpiece. For that, I’m ever grateful to him.”

With glowing early reviews and starry-eyed John Wick comparisons, Monkey Man is primed to become one of 2024’s biggest smashes.

Check out the screen-smoldering Kitchen Fight scene below:

Play

Monkey Man brawls its way into theaters April 5.