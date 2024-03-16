Bossip Video

If you were anticipating the return of Girlfriends with a reboot, Tracee Ellis Ross says think again!

VIBE recently had a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross, known for her portrayal of Joan in Girlfriends, where she shared her perspective on the slim chance of the show’s return.

“The cast has always wanted to do it, but I’ll be honest with you, the ship has sailed,” she said. “I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. I think it would be a miracle.”

The Hopeful Cast Remains Girlfriends, With Or Without The Reboot

In a recent Instagram post, Persia White hinted at a potential reboot or another project linked to the popular sitcom following a meeting with the show’s executive producer, Kelsey Grammer.

“Hello Girlfriends! Just got out of a meeting with KELSEY GRAMMER on the Paramount Pictures lot! Good things are brewing,” she said in the video. Ross’s engagement with the video sparked speculation among many, suggesting that a reboot might be in the works.

Ross maintains communication with her on-screen sisters, Persia White, Golden Brooks, and Jill Marie Jones. She mentioned that the cast has explored all avenues for rebooting the show, including a meeting with producer Kelsey Grammer earlier this year.

“We have a thread of me and the girls and we text all the time; we talk about it, but I think we’re all at different places in our lives and our careers now. I think there was a point 10 years ago and then when they came on Black-ish — we were all game, but we couldn’t get the powers that be to get on board.”

While it looked promising at first, there are some tricky legal and ownership issues to sort out before making any decisions.

She continued, “We’ve tried numerous times as a cast to make it happen, but unfortunately, we don’t own the rights to the show,” she explained. “We are not the producers. We are not Mara Brock Akil, CBS Paramount, or whoever the people are that own the show. Golden, Persia, Jill, Reggie, and I have been game; we’ve all talked about it — but I genuinely don’t think it’s ever going to happen at this point.”

Ross understands the disappointment this news brings to fans of the beloved show, as she shares their sadness. However, she has come to terms with the reality of the situation and has made peace with the ultimate decision.

She noted, “The truth is, I think we have been broken-hearted in the past, but now we are past being broken-hearted,” she expressed. “We’re so happy that the audience still loves the show, and still wants it, but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”

Girlfriends premiered on UPN in 2000 and later moved to The CW, its successor network, before wrapping up in 2008. Factors contributing to its conclusion included the 2007-08 Writers Guild of America strike and the significant production expenses.

Since its series finale in 2008, fans have been advocating for the show’s return to the airwaves. Unfortunately, at present, their efforts won’t bear fruit, and they’ll need to lay their hopes to rest.

Do you think the show will ever make a return? Let us know your thoughts below!