Joy comes in the morning.

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on the impending sentencing of six former sheriff’s deputies and police officers in Rankin County, Mississippi who brutally tortured two Black men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker. The incident was one of a long string of off-the-record violence that the “Goon Squad” had been enacting for over 2o years based on some stout investigative journalism by Mississippi Today.

Yesterday, according to NPR, two of the six pigs were handed down a prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Tom Lee who described their crimes as “egregious and despicable”. 31-year-old Hunter Elward was sentenced to 20 years in prison while the 46-year-old leader of the pack, Jeffrey Middleton, was sentenced to 17.5 years. As noted in our previous report, Judge Lee will be sentencing two former deputies per day until Thursday.

For posterity’s sake, let’s reiterate why these pigs are going to the bing. This was essentially a racist hate crime that was set forth by a white man who called these men because he learned that two Black men were living with a white woman and that idea really wrinkled his pointy hood. Upon arrival, Elward and his men carried out their aforementioned “egregious and despicable” acts.

Via NPR:

Once inside, they handcuffed Jenkins and his friend Parker and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup over their faces. They forced them to strip naked and shower together to conceal the mess. They mocked the victims with racial slurs and shocked them with stun guns. After Elward shot Jenkins in the mouth, they devised a coverup that included planting drugs and a gun. False charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months.

NPR also reports that prosecutors accused Elward of threatening the other officers involved saying he, “didn’t have a problem killing somebody.”

ACAB. F**k 12. NWA was right.