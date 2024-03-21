Bossip Video

Kyle Rittenhouse has often whined about the fact that he “can’t live a normal life” ever since he shot three people, two of which died, during the summer of reckoning in 2020. Ironically, the men he killed can’t live either.

Somehow, despite becoming the toxic conservative totem for shooting people, the University of Memphis thought it wise to host a Turning Point USA event where Rittenhouse would be the key speaker. What exactly qualifies this engorged phallus to be a public speaker? Why would a school where nearly 50% of the student body is Black want such a person on their campus?

Whatever the reason, Black students weren’t going to miss an opportunity to address Rittenhouse to his face. As you’ll see in the video below, he was very ill-equipped to respond cogently.

Rittenhouse made a quick exit from the stage once he was challenged on his associations with people like Charlie Kirk and other conservative talking heads who have uplifted him to the status of machine gun messiah. Per usual, weirdo right-wingers are spinning the story as if a “mob” was violently attacking him.

All we see in this video is a “snowflake” who is scared to death of being booed and ridiculed. The weakest sauce.

Someone in the school’s administration really failed to read the room when considering how this sham “discourse” would play out. In fact, they put their campus in danger.