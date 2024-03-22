The Department of Justice is alleging that tech giant Apple is gating keeping the smartphone world.
Apple might be the world’s richest company, but as the saying goes, more money, more problems. The latest issue for Apple comes from the Department of Justice, alleging that the iPhone maker is running a monopoly on the smartphone business.
According to TMZ, the DOJ has filed a new lawsuit claiming that Apple is gatekeeping the entire industry and the DOJ wants answers
“For many years, Apple has built a dominant iPhone platform and ecosystem that has driven the company’s astronomical valuation. At the same time, it has long understood that disruptive technologies and innovative apps, products, and services threatened that dominance by making users less reliant on the iPhone or making it easier to switch to a non-Apple smartphone.” the lawsuit states.
The DOJ also alleges that the company is using its App Store as a “weapon” within the industry and against its competitors considering that if you subscribe to any services via the App Store the platform takes a cut.
“Rather than respond to competitive threats by offering lower smartphone prices to consumers or better monetization for developers, Apple would meet competitive threats by imposing a series of shapeshifting rules and restrictions in its App Store guidelines and developer agreements that would allow Apple to extract higher fees, thwart innovation, offer a less secure or degraded user experience, and throttle competitive alternatives,” the lawsuit continues per TMZ. “It has deployed this playbook across many technologies, products, and services, including super apps, text messaging, smartwatches, and digital wallets, among many others.”
If the DOJ can prove Apple was acting with malicious intent, this could get ugly.
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.