Run DMC is a genre-breaking, innovating, road-paving, iconic group of musicians with a legendary career and one of the most recognizable logos in music history. In the wake of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop culture, the group is set to release a new docuseries Kings From Queens: The Run that chronicles their upbringing in one of New York’s famous five boroughs to international stardom.

BOSSIP was fortunate enough to speak exclusively with DMC to get his perspective on the show’s creation, what he learned during the process of filming, and Run DMC’s approach to music during that time.

Huge thank you to DMC for his time and insight! Peep the series right now streaming on Peacock.