Run DMC is a genre-breaking, innovating, road-paving, iconic group of musicians with a legendary career and one of the most recognizable logos in music history. In the wake of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop culture, the group is set to release a new docuseries Kings From Queens: The Run that chronicles their upbringing in one of New York’s famous five boroughs to international stardom.
BOSSIP was fortunate enough to speak exclusively with DMC to get his perspective on the show’s creation, what he learned during the process of filming, and Run DMC’s approach to music during that time.
Huge thank you to DMC for his time and insight! Peep the series right now streaming on Peacock.
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.