The NBA is investigating Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter following multiple instances of betting irregularities.

Casinos and betting companies have always had systems in place to detect irregularities and suspected foul play, and now a certain basketball player is at the center of an investigation.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski who dropped the news in a tweet, Porter is being looked into for anomalies involving prop bets.

NBA players are prohibited from betting on any NBA events, including prop bets and violations could subject them to fines, suspensions, and possible termination of contracts.

Wojnarowski’s story revealed the investigation involved “multiple instances of betting irregularities” from January 26 til March 20.

In January, there was irregular underbetting on Porter who left a game after just four minutes, reports ESPN. This made all the props hit and the other bets on his 3-points cashed in as well.

The next morning, DraftKings’s reporting flagged Porter’s 3-pointers as the biggest money winner of any bets for the previous evening.

On March 20 a similar situation happened with Jontay leaving another game after just three minutes when he again took the top spot for winning underbets.

“People were trying to do whatever they could to bet Jontay Porter props [against the Clippers],” ESPN’s source said. “And then, just a few days ago, the same thing. We had a bunch of people trying to bet under for more.”

If you’re unfamiliar with this betting jargon, we can break it down into simpler terms. Jontay Porter is being investigated for allegedly coordinating with people placing bets to ensure that they win. Whether the Toronto Raptors player is guilty or innocent, the NBA and DraftKings will surely get to the bottom of it.