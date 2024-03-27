Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team is firing back following his properties being raided by federal agents.

The music mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement on Monday amid multiple allegations of sexual assault.

In response to the raids, Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, is maintaining his client’s innocence while condemning how the rapper and his family were treated in the process.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer said in a statement to PEOPLE. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

The attorney went on to clarify that Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” adding, “neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer’s statement continued. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Aerial footage broadcast by FOX 11 during the raid of Diddy’s Beverly Hills property shows his two sons, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian “King” Combs, 25, handcuffed while speaking to authorities. Diddy wasn’t present during the raid as he was spotted at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Following the raids, a Homeland Security Investigations representative issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying their efforts are “part of an ongoing investigation.”

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” the statement reads. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”





TMZ obtained footage of Combs’ Los Angeles property after the raid, which details just how thorough authorities were when searching the music mogul’s home.

Clips from inside the house show safes broken into, belongings scattered across the floor and drawers left open as federal agents seemingly left no stone unturned in their search.