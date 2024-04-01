Have you seen Bob Marley: One Love yet? We were particularly excited to watch the film because one of our favorite actresses, Lashana Lynch, portrays Rita Marley in the film.

Lynch told BOSSIP that taking on the role was more than just a choice, particularly because of her Jamaican background.

“I don’t think it was a decision, I think it’s something that just came into spirit to be honest, which I’m grateful for,” Lynch told BOSSIP. “It was, I guess, like I’ve been saying, a time in my life where I felt, unbeknownst to me, felt ready and felt that I could spiritually and energetically lean into someone who deserves to be represented in in the best way and the most authentic way. And you know I’m of Jamaican descent I’m a British born very proud Jamaican who tries to rope in my culture into every single moment of my career and to do it so full on and so boldly it’s a real problem with me that’s all I can say.”

Clearly there’s a certain pressure that comes with portraying a real person — particularly when that person is one of the most important figures in Jamaican culture, but Lynch says both she and Kingsley Ben-Adir made a pact early on not to succumb to it.

“The pressure was definitely there for me to take if I wanted the pressure yes, but I didn’t want it,” Lynch told BOSSIP. “I wanted to have a peaceful journey as much as possible throughout this and throughout the aftermath of the film being out and everyone celebrating it in the way that they have. I think for both me and Kingsley we decided early on to just throw it away. For me being of Jamaican descent, I know what I’m doing. I know I’m representing Mrs. Marley, the family and trying to make Jamaica proud, but also I know that we have a collection of people that are involved in this movie that makes it challenging to be able to please everyone. But I think that the main people to please was spiritual Bob and Mrs. Marley and that was my goal.”

Lynch leaned on her musical experience for her role and says that taking part in the production only further cemented her love for Marley.

“I come from music,” Lynch said. “I sang before I acted, so the way that I digest Bob’s music, just being of Jamaican descent and also being musical, I just find it different anyway. It sits with me differently. There’s loads of different songs that bounce around in my head. I revisit his albums often, there’s not one that’s sticking out to me now. It’s more of a feeling of his energy that is so rooted in something that, I’ve still not found the word for it. It’s just rooted in something otherworldly that makes me appreciate his process and how raw he was, both with the truth and also with his heart. That’s one thing that resonated with me as an artist. Being able to go there and also protect yourself and be of complete life. That’s what that man is, not even was — still is, his energy and vibration.”

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is currently available to buy or rent on digital as of March 19, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on May 28.

If you have seen Bob Marley: One Love, what did you think?