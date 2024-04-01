Bossip Video

The allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs just keep stacking up and the latest one dates to back that infamous 1999 club shooting.

A victim from the New York City shooting–which involved Combs, his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and rapper Shyne Barrow–claims the Bad Boy mogul is the one who shot her in the face, not Shyne.

Natania Reuben, who was one of three people injured in the shooting, is willing to get the bullet fragments taken out of her face for ballistics evidence because she wants the to be case re-opened.

“I’m willing to have a doctor remove a part of the nine-millimeter bullet in my face so that they can use it as evidence if need be for this trial, and it may cost me my life,” the 53-year-old revealed on News Nation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports.

Reuben says she still has nine bullet fragments in her face from the shooting, which occurred in the early morning of Dec. 27, 1999 at Club New York right outside of Times Square.

“So, what do they say to that? I have nine bullet fragments, I’m sure I can spare one.”

The gunfire erupted after a squabble between Diddy and his entourage, and a Brooklyn drug dealer named Matthew “Scar” Allen. One member of Diddy’s crew, 21-year-old Shyne, was taken by police as he ran out of the club with a weapon, according to the NY Post.

Diddy and J.Lo fled the club in a Lincoln Navigator before being stopped by police and arrested. Lopez was released after 14 hours and was never charged in the case.

In 2001, following a six-week trial, Combs and his bodyguard, Anthony Jones, were acquitted on weapons charges while Shyne was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Now, however, Reuben insists Diddy was actually the one who shot her, pointing out that the damage to her face proves she was looking right at the gunman. That has been her story from day one, testifying at that time that, “I saw Mr. Combs … pull out a black gun with his right hand.”

“I literally watched them pull out the guns, I had a clear point of view,” she reiterated during her appearance on Elizabeth Vargas Reports. “I mean, for God’s sake, I got shot in my nose. I was facing them directly. I watched everything occur and have described it, vehemently to all parties involved.” Reuben continued, “Who better to tell you what happened than the person who got shot smack dab in between my eyes?”

The 53-year-old went on to say that she has spent the past 25 years trying to get justice, insisting Combs is the one who shot her in the face at the club, not Shyne. She told NewsNation that she doesn’t believe Diddy was properly charged, and she continues to fear for her life by speaking out.