Bossip Video

Another Black woman’s date ended with her death, and Sade Robinson’s family solved her disappearance following Maxwell Anderson’s arrest, but they’re still searching for the rest of her body.

In a chilling development, Milwaukee authorities have charged 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson with the murder of Sade Robinson, a 19-year-old Black woman whose disappearance led to a dismembered leg discovered in Warnimont Park. After DNA matching, the family will now have answers in the investigation of a twisted date gone wrong.

Anderson faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson.

According to authorities, Robinson was reported missing on April 1st after she was last seen with Anderson. The case escalated when her burned vehicle was discovered along with her belongings. Court documents show that not long after, Robinson’s leg was found, leading to a breakthrough via DNA analysis.

The investigation quickly escalated after surveillance footage showed her last moments at a restaurant with Anderson, just before she vanished. Officials say cellphone data from the app Life360 aided in tracking the whereabouts of Robinson and Anderson.

CBS58 states the following about the phone signals of Robinson and Anderson on the night of April 1st:

Robinson’s device, according to the complaint, traveled to the area of Warnimont Park between 2 and 3 a.m.

After 7:30 a.m. on April 2, officials found Robinson’s 2020 Honda Civic torched near 29th and Lisbon

Video surveillance shows Anderson leaving the scene and getting on a Milwaukee County transit bus just after 8 a.m. heading south towards his residence

Around 5:30 p.m., the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office located a severed leg in Warnimont Park As Sade Robinson’s Family Searches For Her Remains, The Alleged Fatal Date & Lackluster Law Enforcement Evoke Lauren Smith-Fields’ Death Robinson’s family then conducted a search and seemed to fill the gap left by law enforcement. Friends and loved ones gathered in Warnimont Park on April 13th to continue to find the remains of Robinson’s body to be able to lay her to rest. Sade’s cousin, Keyiana, told TMJ4 that she wished for more help from law enforcement. “It’s a little sad because it feels like we don’t really have their help right now,” said Keyiana. Despite these discoveries, the rest of Robinson’s remains have yet to be found. Police and volunteers continue to search throughout the Milwaukee area. The last signals from her cell phone helped narrow down to multiple locations, including Pleasant Valley Park and Kern Park. A search warrant executed at Anderson’s residence revealed traces of blood and materials consistent with an attempt to dispose of a body. Those who knew Robinson fondly remember her. Described as vibrant and bubbly, the teen’s untimely death has left a void in the community. “She was gorgeous, and her smile could brighten anyone’s day, and she had a personality that could cheer you up,” said Josh S., a close friend of Robinson, told TMJ4.

This story continues to shake up communities, with social media ringing warnings of dating and looming what holds next for the justice of Robinson.

As the investigation continues, the Wisconsin and online community will continue to #SayHerName towards justice for #SadeRobinson. More than a thousand people have already donated to the family’s GoFundMe campaign to cover Robinson’s funeral.

Anderson is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

Our condolences go out to Sade Robinson’s family as they begin their fight for justice.