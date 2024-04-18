Bossip Video

We’ve written some stories about some deplorable parents over the years, but this one is pretty high up on the list.

According to a Daily Mail (DM) report, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife La’Quetta Small have been accused of violently abusing their 16-year-old daughter. The couple is currently facing criminal charges for child endangerment. The charging documents that were acquired by DM state that from December 2023 to January 2024 the Smalls beat their daughter unconscious with a broom, threatening to “earth slam” her down stairs, striking her with a belt, punching her in the mouth, and beating her so severely that she allegedly miscarried.

To make matters worse, the Smalls tried to clean up aisle six by holding a sham press conference in which they forced their daughter to deny all allegations of abuse. Two weeks later, the couple was in handcuffs.

Part of Small and his wife’s fury was alleged stoked by their disapproval of their daughter’s boyfriend. Ironically, that same boyfriend secretly recorded the daughter’s abuse via a FaceTime that she made to him in the midst of a violent argument.

“Sit down. I’ll smack the weave out ya head.” “I don’t care where I push you at… I’m going to earth slam her down the steps! Come past this line and I’m gonna grab you by the head and throw you on the ground! Nothing is going to happen to me,” Marty reportedly said.

Go directly to jail. Do not pass “go.” Do not collect $200. For La’Quetta’s part, she was allegedly captured issuing this terrifying threat:

“Who you telling to get off you girl! You don’t run me. You don’t run me. And I’m gonna touch you whenever I wanna touch you.”

Criminal charges were initiated after the daughter told an Atlantic City High School staff member about the abuse she was suffering during a mental health workshop conducted by the school.

Both Marty Small Sr. and La’Quetta Small have been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Mayor Small has been individually charged with third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree aggravated assault and disorderly persons simple assault.