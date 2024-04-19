Bossip Video

People already have a million reasons not to trust the criminal justice system, and this story makes one million and one.

Writer Michael Harriot rattled off a horrifying thread exposing the egregious corruption of a now-retired federal prosecutor from Kansas named Terra Morehead. Despite her retirement in August 2023, Morehead is now facing disciplinary consequences for breaking her oath to uphold justice.

According to Kansas Public Radio, Lamonte McIntyre was released from prison in 2017 after being convicted of a double homicide in 1994 when he was 17-years-old. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree described the case as “manifest injustice” and a judge agreed.

Morehead had no physical evidence to present when making her case. Instead, she coerced a woman named Niko Quinn to falsely testify against McIntyre under threat of losing her small children and being sent to prison.

In his thread, Harriot says his anonymous source described Morehead as “the evilest white woman on earth.” We couldn’t agree more.

Back in March, the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys suggested to the Kansas Supreme Court that all preliminary trails be skipped because Morehead had surrendered her law license. That request was approved and the state supreme court will move to formal disbarment.

Hell is far too nice a place for this woman.