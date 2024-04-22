Bossip Video

Basketball fans stopped everything they were doing to watch Dawn Staley and her South Carolina Gamecocks women’s team make history with an undefeated season and an NCAA national championship. Not only did the Lady Cocks win, but they also beat the biggest and most talked about playing in college hoops men or women in Caitlin Clark.

The sports media spend significantly more time talking about Clark and her quest to avenge last season’s championship loss to Angel Reese and the ladies of LSU and win a ring of her own in her final year wearing an Iowa jersey.

According to DailyMail, during a recent interview about her big win, Dawn Staley spoke to Gayle King, and a comment that King made rubbed Stephen Jackson the wrong way:

“We were all cheering for Iowa, of course, and Caitlin Clark,” said King.

Stephen Jackson, one half of the All The Smoke podcast, recently took to social media to share some harsh words for “Oprah’s friend.”

‘I don’t give a f*** whose friend she is. You don’t do nothing for nobody. But you cannot demean Dawn Staley like that.’

He went on to say:

‘Who is we? Who is we? All the Black people I know was rooting for Dawn Staley. We’re all fans of Caitlin Clark, but the way you put it, that s*** was trash.

Peep Jackson’s comments in full in the video clip below.

King is no stranger to sports controversy. When Kobe Bryant passed away, she triggered a number of people, including one Snoop Dogg, when she mentioned Bryant’s alleged sexual assault case during an obituary-esque TV segment.

What say you? Do you feel like Gayle King disrespected Dawn Staley with her…presumptuous comment about how “we” were all rooting for Caitlin Clark?