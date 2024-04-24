Reggie Bush has been vindicated. After years of being persona non grata from college football and being stripped of his rightfully earned Heisman Trophy, the former USC Trojan has had his title reinstated following a decision by the Heisman Trust according to CBS News.
Bush has not been officially recognized as a Heisman winner since 2010 when the NCAA decided that he and his family had received improper benefits. The Heisman Trust had previously stated that they would return Bush’s trophy if the NCAA decided to reinstate his college records.
But let’s keep it a buck, this decision has much less to do with the NCAA records than it does with good PR. NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals have changed college athletics forever and it looks janky as hell to condemn Reggie Bush for something that thousands of “amateur” athletes are now openly and happily benefitting from.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” Heisman Trust president Michael Comerford said according to CBS. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”
Sure, Jan.
At a ceremony, Bush spoke about what this reinstatement means to him after all these years of turmoil.
“I am grateful to once again be recognized as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy,” Bush said. “This reinstatement is not only a personal victory but also a validation of the tireless efforts of my supporters and advocates who have stood by me throughout this arduous journey.”
Bout. Damn. Time.
