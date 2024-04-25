Bossip Video

A show centered around restoring confidence in people’s personal hair journeys is premiering its second season, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, recently released the trailer for season two of its inspirational series My Mane Problem.

The eight half-hour episodes premiering today, Thursday, April 25, chronicle real people confronting their very personal journeys including chemical burns, mold, balding due to extensions, and wigs with the help of famed hairstylist Dr. Boogie. Boogie works with each individual to prescribe real solutions, hair care treatment, and ultimately, a new lease on life through his empathetic consultations.

A press release reports that in season two, Dr. Boogie is back “giving renewed hope and self-confidence to real people confronting very personal hair journeys.” Ultimately this doctor of ‘dos helps them reclaim their hair and reclaim their life.

“Season two features even more inspiring transformations, as the industry vet rescues clients struggling with deeply affecting hair trauma. From empowering individuals to embrace their natural hair to restoring confidence in those struggling with hair-related trauma, every episode promises to be a testament to the transformative power of self-love and acceptance.”

My Mane Problem Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from today’s premiere, we see Dr. Boogie meeting with with his client Brandy who has thinning edges from lace front wigs.

“Here’s the deal guys, when you’re gluing a lace front wig all around your edge,s you have to be extremely careful when you remove it or you’re going to cause so much damage like Brandy has already done,” says the hair doc.

Luckily for Brandy despite the breakage, she still has a head full of hair that Boogie’s excited to work with.

“You actually have some very beautiful hair, you even have long edges all the way down here,” says Boogie.

Take an exclusive look below.

My Mane Problem is now streaming on ALLBLK!