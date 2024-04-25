A show centered around restoring confidence in people’s personal hair journeys is premiering its second season, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.
ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, recently released the trailer for season two of its inspirational series My Mane Problem.
The eight half-hour episodes premiering today, Thursday, April 25, chronicle real people confronting their very personal journeys including chemical burns, mold, balding due to extensions, and wigs with the help of famed hairstylist Dr. Boogie. Boogie works with each individual to prescribe real solutions, hair care treatment, and ultimately, a new lease on life through his empathetic consultations.
A press release reports that in season two, Dr. Boogie is back “giving renewed hope and self-confidence to real people confronting very personal hair journeys.” Ultimately this doctor of ‘dos helps them reclaim their hair and reclaim their life.
“Season two features even more inspiring transformations, as the industry vet rescues clients struggling with deeply affecting hair trauma. From empowering individuals to embrace their natural hair to restoring confidence in those struggling with hair-related trauma, every episode promises to be a testament to the transformative power of self-love and acceptance.”
My Mane Problem Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from today’s premiere, we see Dr. Boogie meeting with with his client Brandy who has thinning edges from lace front wigs.
“Here’s the deal guys, when you’re gluing a lace front wig all around your edge,s you have to be extremely careful when you remove it or you’re going to cause so much damage like Brandy has already done,” says the hair doc.
Luckily for Brandy despite the breakage, she still has a head full of hair that Boogie’s excited to work with.
“You actually have some very beautiful hair, you even have long edges all the way down here,” says Boogie.
Take an exclusive look below.
My Mane Problem is now streaming on ALLBLK!
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.