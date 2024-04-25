Bossip Video

There’s a disturbing trend happening across the country right now and we don’t like it one bit.

Over the past two years, BOSSIP has routinely reported on Black people who were either killed or seriously injured after being run over by police cars. It’s like beating us, shooting us, and choking us to death wasn’t brutal enough. Here’s another one.

According to WOODTV, 25-year-old Samuel Sterling of Grand Rapids, Michigan died after he was run over by a police cruiser. Police say Sterling was wanted for an outstanding warrant and fled as officers attempted to arrest him. An unmarked police car ultimately crashed into Sterling and he would die of his injuries at the hospital some time later.

On his death certificate, Sterling was said to have suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” as “pedestrian struck by a vehicle” and his manner of death was described as “accident”. His mother wasn’t trying to hear none of that.

“It’s not no accident. It would never be an accident,” said his mother, Andrica Cage. “He just was a really loving, caring little boy. … My son was a star. He brought a lot of brightness to this world.”

Other family members demanded that the Grand Rapids Police Department release the video of the chase and the crash that killed Samuel.

“We need to know, what’s so accidental? We need to see the video. We need to see what they saw. Justice. For Samuel. Show the video. What’s the officer’s name?” Samuel Sterling’s cousin Jamar Sterling said Wednesday.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and will likely be filing a hefty lawsuit in the near future.