Bossip Video

A press release reports that the 10-episode series hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones centers around seven couples who have been virtually dating for some time and believe they may have found lasting love – only they have never met each other in person!

Now, they’re meeting face-to-face for the very first time and sharing a house for three weeks to see if their internet love can survive off the screen and in real life.

Will their online romances last when things get real or will they fizzle out amid fun and flirty relationship activities, couples therapy, and for some, physical intimacy in the “boom boom room.”

At the end of the process, some will be going home together while others choose to sign out for good.

Play

The Never Ever Mets Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip from episode two, we see the couples connecting during an intimacy exercise. Ta’Rhonda challenges them to deepen their physical connections by practicing Kama Sutra, but it’s not what you think.

Instead of it being about sex, the couples must focus on sharing their feelings for each other while in intimate positions.

Sandia and Chris choose to do the lotus blossom position and Chris opens up.

“I feel like you’re kind, you’re beautiful as well and I would love for this to go way further than this, that’s what I feel,” says Chris. “That’s what I feel,” agrees Sandia.

Next up are Shay and Josh who are asked to pick between the hero position or the curled angel. After noting that they tried both positions in the bedroom, they go for the curled angel.

“This is home for us,” says Josh while holding the woman he’s finally met face to face after 12 years.

After a decade of establishing intimacy over the phone, Shay tells Ta’Rhonda she’s enjoying finally having physical intimacy with her man.

“Now we’re on our sexual path and I’m tingling,” says Shay.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

A new episode of The Never Ever Mets airs tonight Friday, April 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN and streams on Max.