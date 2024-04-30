Bossip Video

Body cameras and cell phone cameras have helped expose the depth of the corruption and brutality that police officers across America have displayed for decades. Unfortunately, the specter of public accountability still hasn’t influenced the pigs to behave with humanity.

According to a new report from NBC News, the Canton Police Department has publicly released body camera video from an incident where 53-year-old Frank Tyson was killed during an arrest. Police responded to a call about a single-car crash that downed a power line and found an unoccupied vehicle. A witness directed them to AMVETS lodge where the manager asked them to remove Tyson from the premises.

“They’re trying to kill me,” Tyson says in the video. “They’re trying to kill me.” Tyson shouts “Call the sheriff” several more times and continues to say, “They’re trying to kill me.”

After officers handcuffed Tyson, one officer is seen in body camera footage kneeling on his chest. You can hear Tyson yelling the infamously ubiquitous phrase uttered before a heartbreaking amount of Black people die, “I can’t breathe!” To which the offending officer replies, “You’re fine. Shut the f**k up.”

Warning! The body camera footage is disturbing and can be triggering. Please be advised.

Frank Tyson was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9:18 p.m. that evening.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, but no further details have been made public.