Doja Cat is beefing with her fans once again, this time, over her assertion that she doesn’t make music for children and calling those kids a “mistake.”

The rapper, full name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has gotten into it with her fans several times over the last few years. The community has a complicated relationship with her, to say the least, and now, she’s only making things even more tumultuous.

Seemingly in response to folks who complain about how explicit her shows are, Doja took to X–the social media platform formerly known as Twitter–to urge her supporters not to bring children to her concerts. But, in true Doja Cat fashion, she relayed that message in her own….unique way.

In since-deleted tweets captured by Complex, the singer wrote, “Idk what the f*** you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf***er.”

She continued to explain that same sentiment in an even more eccentric way, writing, “im rapping about c*m why are you bringing your offspring to my show.”

Doja went on to refer to her fans’ kids as a “mistake,” writing, “Rappin about eatin d**k and pi**in on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home.”

The “Paint The Town Red” singer went on to reply to some followers who fought back against her tweets, telling one fan “you’re nothing” and another “you’re see through.”

It’s not exactly clear what led to Doja Cat tweeting about her hatred for people bringing their children to her shows, but it seems like she’s overall dumbfounded that anyone would, considering her music’s subject matter.

The “Agora Hills” artist is fresh off of headlining Coachella sets, with upcoming shows planned in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and more.