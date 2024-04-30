George Floyd’s murder sent America into an era of activism, protest, and citizens chronicling police brutality unlike any other in modern history. One the people who played a crucial role in ensuring that George Floyd and his family got justice was Donald Williams. He was one of several people who pleaded with Derek Chauvin not to take Floyd’s life as they stood on a Minneapolis street corner in front of Cub Foods on May 25, 2020.
During the trial, Williams testified to his experience as a MMA fighter and told the jury that the Chauvin was executing what fighters call a “blood choke”. He went on to say, “I called the police on the police because I believed I witnessed a murder.”
According to a Star Tribune report, Williams’ lawsuit states that Chauvin threatened to pepper spray him and others as they gathered around in a desperate attempt to save George Floyd. Williams says he feared for his life and endured pain and embarrassment as a result of Chauvin’s actions. As a result, the city of Minnesota has settled the suit for $150,000.
Back in 2021, Williams spoke to The Guardian about how the state of his mental health had deteriorated since watching Floyd die.
“I’m dealing with stuff, with trauma,” Williams told the Guardian of the impact the murder and trial had on him. “We all are. Everyone who watched that. We’re all dealing with it. It’s trauma.”
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.