As things continue to heat up in the Combs household, Diddy’s daughter Chance experienced a big milestone with another famous sibling.

Combs, 17, went to prom with Chloe and Halle Bailey’s younger brother, 18-year-old Branson.

For the occasion, Chance wore a backless lavender gown completely adorned with sequins and floral appliqués. Her date kept things simple in a classic black tuxedo, adding a boutonniere in the same style as Chance’s purple and pink corsage.

Both teens posted their pictures to Instagram, with Branson using a pun on his date’s name in his caption, writing, “Take a chance 2k24ðŸ”®.” Under his post, Chance took to the comments to say, “i love youuðŸ’œðŸ¤.”

Branson’s big sisters, Chloe and Halle, also commented on the photos, leaving a myriad of emojis alluding to just how emotional and happy they are for their baby brother. Their older sister, Ski, also commented on the pictures, writing, “ðŸ¥¹ðŸ¥¹ðŸ¥¹ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ so beautiful branman!!!”

Halle’s boyfriend DDG also commented on Branson’s post, comparing him to he and Bailey’s son, writing, “Halo twinn ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥.”

Other celebrities took to the comments to hype up the cute couple, as well! Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Yung Miami commented, “Beautiful” along with a bunch of heart-eyes emojis. Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, “You’re beautiful, Chance,” and Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, added, “Gorgeous fancy Chance!!”

It was first revealed that these two might be dating back in February, when Essence reported that the pair did a soft launch of their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, both teenagers posted an image of a huge brown teddy bear and a bouquet of red roses on their Instagram stories, with Branson posting a sweet clip of them doing a coordinated handshake while flashing huge smiles.

Chance is the only daughter Diddy shares with his longtime friend, Sarah Chapman. The disgraced music mogul also has six more children, Quincy, 32, Justin, 30, Christian, 25, 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love Sean, 16 months.