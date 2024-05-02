Bossip Video

Aunties attending an annual fest should already be icing their knees ahead of some “azz” backing up in New Orleans.

ESSENCE Festival is officially taking over for the ’99 and the 2000 by announcing a Cash Money Millionaires reunion.

A press release reports that during the 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture, “Birdman & Friends Presents 30 Years of Cash Money Millionaires” will celebrate their homegrown NOLA roots at Caesar’s Superdome.

For those that don’t know, the hit-making Cash Money Millionaires included the Big Tymers—Birdman and Mannie Fresh, and the Hot Boys—B.G., Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and Turk.

On Instagram, ESSENCE Fest teased bringing the artists behind “Bling Bling”, “Back That Azz Up”, and “Still Fly” to the festival taking place taking place July 4 – 7, saying;

“Put some RESPECT on the NAME. Let’s go 30 years for 30 years and start this thing off with New Orleans. The most anticipated reunion goes down at this year’s ESSENCE Fest. You asked, and we delivered.” “For the love of CULTURE. For the love of US. For the love of the 99’ and 2000 – The Takeover has begun. Your July 4th weekend plans have just been confirmed,” they added.

In addition to announcing the Cash Money reunion, ESSENCE Fest also shared that it will mark its 30th year by contributing $30,000 to the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Grant Program, “furthering its dedication to preserving the rich culture of the city and our local efforts there.”

Tickets for the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola, are now on sale at www.ESSENCEFestival.com.

Join in on the conversation via social media at @ESSENCEFest and if you can’t make it to the festival, fans can experience the event virtually on ESSENCE.com.

Will YOU be a “Hot Girl” in New Orleans for the 2024 ESSENCE fest?