Put your “II Hands II Heaven” because a new stage play is continuing its run and telling stories about the resilience of women.

Respect My Shoes directed by Joel P.E. King a.k.a. “Jpek” and written by Phoenix Bell, the play stars recently viral dancer/actress Drea Kelly (Cheating in the Next Room, Keys to the City, and Surviving R.Kelly),

Tarra Warren (Guardians of the Galaxy, Lovecraft Country and, Fatal Attraction)

Randi O (Shadow Dance, A Christmas Carol and, All The Queens Men),

Kelsey South (The Real Housewives of Marietta – Musical, Disenchanted and, Sister Amnesia’s Nunsense Jamboree)…

and Tommye Campbell (Tin Can Promises, We Out Here and, Stand Your Ground).

A press release reports that Respect My Shoes features home-hitting monologues a la For Colored Girls and The Vagina Monologues “but with a 2024 twist, that’s as fresh as a new pair of stilettos.”

Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical journey into the heart of womanhood! Join us at The Warehouse Theatre from April 26th to May 5th for an awe-inspiring stage play that promises to captivate and inspire. Experience the power, the passion, and the resilience of women as their stories unfold before your eyes. From laughter to tears, you’ll be taken on an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you breathless.

The next showing of Respect My Shoes is Friday, May 3 at Georgia’s The Warehouse Theatre.

For more info click HERE.