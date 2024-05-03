Bossip Video

A little over a year since being released from a Russian prison, Brittney Griner is opening up about her mental health during that horrific time.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the WNBA star was released from Russian detention after nine months of efforts pushing for her release.

As previously reported, Griner was arrested for allegedly traveling with vape cartridges containing THC oil, which is illegal in Russia, where she was playing for the UMMC Ekaterinburg Russian-based basketball team.





According to TMZ, Griner opened up about her mental health struggles during her detention in an ABC News special.

“I wanted to take my life more than once in the first weeks,” Griner said. “I felt like leaving here so badly.”

Griner also shared there was only one reason she didn’t follow through with the action; she was unsure that her body would be released to her family.

“I can’t put them through that,” she said. “I have to endure this.”

Later in the interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts, Griner also shared that the conditions where she was held were horrendous and included a bed with huge blood stains, limited toilet paper and soap. The athlete told Roberts that she was so desperate to come home that she didn’t hesitate when she was asked to pen a letter to Vladimir Putin requesting forgiveness.

Now, in a much better place and back at home, Griner joined the Phoenix Mercury and averaged 17 points for the 2023 season.

She and her wife Cherelle Griner are also expecting their first child.