We all know that when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott isn’t shucking and jiving for the MAGA world by repeatedly claiming “America is not a racist country” despite all the statistical data that says otherwise, he’s serving as Donald Trump‘s most loyal BFF (Black Friend from the Field) and making sure everyone knows he supports the 2024 presidential candidate that he just can’t seem to stop gummily gushing over like Trump was his first teenage crush.

But now, it’s almost as if he’s become an A.I.-generated Trump bot who can only respond, “Trump will be president” whenever he’s asked a question about his favorite MAGA massa.

On Sunday, Scott appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” where he seemed unable to answer a simple question: Will he accept the results of the 2024 presidential election, regardless of who wins?

“At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump,”said Scott to moderator Kristen Welker who pressed him ton answer “yes or no?” to the original question. Scott replied; “That is my statement.” Then when a sked a third time, he replied with; “I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president — the American people will make the decision.”

The sad thing is that, not that long ago, Scott was one of the relatively few Republican voices of reason when it came to the subject of whether or not Trump was cheated by a rigged election in 2020.

“The President’s legal team exercised its right to access the courts by initiating suits in state and federal courts in numerous states. Some of these lawsuits have even been presided over and adjudicated by conservative judges nominated by President Trump. Thus far, no justice, judge or fact finder has found evidence indicating the election results in those states should be overturned,” Scott said in a statement ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional session to certify the votes and before the Jan. 6 Whiny Whites 4 MAGA attack at the Capitol that came as a result. “As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors.”

Seriously, have you ever heard Scott sound so sensible? What exactly happened there?

Anyway, Scott was also asked if he had heard anything from Trump’s camp about whether he would be chosen as Trump’s running mate, and, once again, his answer could basically be summarized as: “I’on know, but TRUMP WILL WIN!”

“We had no conversations about the VP pick, to be honest with you, to be clear, but we had a lot of conversations about the failures of Joe Biden and the success of Donald Trump,” Scott said per The Hill.

Scott was pressed on whether or not he knew if he was on the shortlist to be Trump’s VP. He began with a platitude-ridden non-answer and ended by sounding like he was going to be anxiously waiting by the phone for Trump’s call like Anthony Hamilton waiting on Charlene while saying to himself out loud, “Whatever, I don’t even care.”

“I hope that the president will choose a person who helps the country unite and heal,” Scott said. “l I certainly expect to have a decision from President Trump in the next 60 days or so, but he did not bring it up. I certainly didn’t bring it up.”

It’s funny to think about Scott waiting around to see if his Orange Crush (see what I did there?) thinks of him the way he sits around thinking about Trump, but watching him squirm around and dodge simple “yes or no” questions the way he did in this interview only makes it clear the stranglehold that Trump has on the Republican party, and that stranglehold might be extended to the nation once again come November.

Sad.