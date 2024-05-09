Bossip Video

We’re just a little over a week away from the debut of the new Apple TV+ series The Big Cigar

The project stars one of our favorite actors of our time, André Holland, alongside Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), who also serves as executive producer, “The Big Cigar” tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

We’ve got an exclusive clip that offers an inside look at the series, featuring André Holland and showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois discussing the project. Check it out below:

Play

Executive Producer Jim Hecht (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) penned the show’s first episode. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where Sherman Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions are under an overall deal. Sherman Barrois and Hecht are executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (“Little America”) through their production company Epic

The Big Cigar makes its global debut on May 17 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 14.