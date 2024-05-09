Bossip Video

‘The Deadly Getaway’ premieres on BET+ May 9 and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

The film stars Yandy Smith-Harris as Hope, Jason Weaver as Jacob, Jeff Logan as Derrick and Princess Love-Norwood as Jada.

Looking to celebrate their anniversary and break up the monotony of their very routine lives, Hope’s boyfriend, Jacob, convinces her to try out camping and books a weekend getaway to an Away Pod. Jacob plans to propose to his girlfriend of two years, but the arrival of Hope’s obsessive ex-boyfriend, Derrick, and his girlfriend, Jada, at the getaway complicates things. Tensions and jealousy mount as Derrick becomes inappropriate with his flirtations. Things get even worse when the owners of the Away Pod go missing and Hope discovers Derrick has a dark secret he’s keeping from them all. Wanted by the police for a botched robbery and murder, there’s nothing Derrick won’t do to protect his secret even if it means killing his precious Hope. Stranded in the woods with a target on their backs, Hope and Jacob become the hunted and must fight their way out of this nightmare if they want to stay alive.

In the clip below, Hope and Jacob head out for a hike when they hear gunshots in the distance. Check out the clip below:

Was homeboy SHOOTING the fish out the lake? What the entire hell?! Hope and Jacob — ya’ll in danger!

We definitely will be tuning in to see how this turns out.

The Deadly Getaway premieres May 9 on BET+