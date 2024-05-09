Bossip Video

Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison by a federal Judge for an alleged scheme to defraud the NBA’s Healthcare plan.

Life after retirement for most athletes is usually filled with golf or another line of work involving sports like coaching or commentating. Since Glen “Big Baby” Davis left the NBA he has been involved in various types of tomfoolery. He’s been involved in all types of drama from allegedly paying a woman to get an abortion to even being arrested on drug charges.

According to ESPN, Davis’s lifestyle has finally caught up with him and he will now spend a few years behind bars.

A federal judge sentenced Davis to 40 months for his alleged scheme to defraud the NBA’s health care benefits plan. In addition, once released from prison he will spend three years on supervised release while paying $80,000 in restitution. During his supervised release he also must complete a financial management course and attend mandatory drug treatment.

Davis wasn’t alone several other former NBA veterans allegedly filed bogus medical claims and abused the NBA’s welfare plan as well.

USA Today reports that Davis submitted $132,000 in claims. The red flags reportedly appeared when he filed a $27,000 claim for dental work in Beverly Hills on October 2, 2018. The same day of the alleged dental work Davis was reportedly in Las Vegas before flying to Paris.

The insurance fraud scheme reportedly lasted for 48 months. The cost for the made up services costed the NBA benefits program $5 Million. Other NBA veterans sentenced in the fraud scheme include Terrence Williams, Keyon Dooling, and Alan Anderson.