Bossip Video

Deacon Johnny Hollman was killed in a struggle with an Atlanta police officer named Kiran Kimbrough during traffic stop for a minor car accident. Kimbrough deployed his taser on the deacon when he refused to sign a traffic citation and was ultimately sent into fatal cardiac dysrhythmia.

At the time, the family filed a lawsuit and according to a new report APNews, the city of Atlanta has responded with a settlement offer. The Atlanta City Council has agreed to pay Hollman’s family $3.8 million for the pain and suffering they suffered as a result of Kimbrough’s use of excessive force.

The city council did not release statement regarding the settlement, however, Hollman’s daughter Arnitra thanked mayor Andre Dickens for his help.

“On behalf of my siblings and our entire family, we want to thank all the people across Atlanta who have supported us in our fight for justice for our father,” she said in the statement.

We’re glad to see that the Hollman family was able to get financial justice from the city but it becomes increasingly difficult to celebrate these cash settlements when what families really want is their fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents to be alive. Nobody wants to become a millionaire by planning the funeral of someone they love.