Bossip Video

This week Freeform debuts their brand new show The Royal Rules Of Ohio this week — introducing the world to a family of gorgeous Ghanaian sisters descended from royalty!

Royal Rules of Ohio is a documentary series following three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their 20s in Columbus, Ohio. The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives that the sisters are living, which could tarnish their family’s noble reputation. Check out a trailer for the show HERE.

We’re also super excited to share an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure.

This clip shows Brenda grilling Michael, the “bad boy” Nana’s been secretly dating.

Play

We know that’s right! That’s how you stick up for your sis and let it be known that neither one of y’all are to be played with. Guess we’ll find out soon enough about whether Michael’s intentions are for the best.

Royal Rules of Ohio premieres on Freeform on Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30pm EDT and streams the next day on Hulu.

Will you be watching?