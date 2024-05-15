Bossip Video

Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films, Provident Films, and the Kendrick Brothers have released an official trailer for an inspirational new film that’s the sequel to a previous box office hit.

A press release reports that the official trailer for The Forge has been released. Due exclusively in theaters nationwide beginning August 23, The Forge is described as a” bold, inspirational drama about the power of mentorship that takes place in the same cinematic world as WAR ROOM, the Kendrick Brothers’ 2015 hit film that claimed the #1 spot on the North American box office charts.

“We made this film to inspire, challenge and motivate viewers to follow Jesus wholeheartedly,” said director Alex Kendrick. “Our hope is that audiences around the world will recognize the pivotal role that Godly mentorship plays in shaping the next generation.”

The cast of The Forge includes Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM), and newcomer Aspen Kennedy. It’s also starring T.C. Stallings (WAR ROOM), BJ Arnett, Ken Bevel (COURAGEOUS), Former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer, and Tommy Woodard (FAMILY CAMP).

“It is an honor to partner with the Kendrick Brothers to bring another powerful story to movie screens that will impact people and glorify Jesus,” said Priscilla Shirer in a statement. “The theme of discipleship is near and dear to my heart, especially as a mom to three boys. My prayer is that this film will inspire parents to pray fervently for their children and for the mentors that God will use to impact their lives.”

An official release notes that the film will be accompanied by a suite of inspiring products released this summer from B&H Publishing Group, including two books by New York Times best-selling authors Alex and Stephen Kendrick titled “Devoted to Jesus” and “Count Me In,” as well as two Bible studies under the Lifeway imprint: The Forge Movie Bible Study and Fully Devoted. B&H will also release I Surrender All by New York Times best-selling author Priscilla Shirer.

Check out the official trailer for The Forge and the synopsis below.

Isaiah Wright has some growing up to do. A year out of high school with no plans for his future, Isaiah is challenged by his single mom and a successful businessman to start charting a better course for his life. Through the prayers of his mother and biblical discipleship from his new mentor, Isaiah begins to discover God’s purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine. From the Kendrick Brothers, the creators of the No. 1 hit WAR ROOM, comes THE FORGE, a faith-filled new movie with old friends and inspiring new twists.





THE FORGE is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), Justin Tolley (“The Chosen,”), Aaron Burns (WAR ROOM), and Trey Reynolds (FAMILY CAMP), and written by Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

The Kendrick Brothers continue to create inspiring and compelling stories for audiences of all ages. THE FORGE is their newest feature, joining FACING THE GIANTS, FIREPROOF, COURAGEOUS, OVERCOMER, and WAR ROOM.

