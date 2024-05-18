Bossip Video

Ah yes, the good ‘ole days when you went to school, played outside, and imagined fantastical adventures with your imaginary friends without a care in the world.

And then you grew up and left your imaginary friends behind without ever wondering what they would do without you.

As depressing as that sounds, there’s hope for our old pals in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Family Comedy IF which centers around a girl named Bea who sets off on a magical quest to reconnect kids with their forgotten imaginary friends.

Check out the final trailer below:

Written and directed by John Krasinski, IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carell, and many more as the wonderfully unique characters that “reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination,” per the press release.

“We tell this story through the eyes of a girl who, like my kids, is trying to deal with how changed their world is,” said Krasinski. “In doing that, we are able to capture the idea that imagination is not only a powerful tool to have fun with, but also an enormous coping mechanism that helps us make sense of things that might be too difficult otherwise.”

We caught up with Ryan, Cailey, John, and our new imaginary friend BLUE! to talk the lovable Family Comedy and more. Check out the interviews below:

And while you’re here, you can enjoy Paramount and Baskin Robbins’ Imagination Station that brings your very own imaginary friend to life. Check it out here.

IF is now playing in theaters everywhere!