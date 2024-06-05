Kendrick Lamar has announced the “Pop Out: Ken & Friends” Juneteenth concert In Los Angeles courtesy of pG Lang & Free Lunch.
With Juneteenth around the corner, Los Angeles is in for one memorable celebration thanks to Kendrick Lamar and the pGLang family. Mr. Morale has announced he will host a concert at The Forum in Los Angeles and he’ll bring some special friends with him.
According to Complex, The Pop Out will take place on June 19 and will kick off at 4 p.m. local time. In the aftermath of Kendrick’s back and forth with Drake the world has been eager to hear him perform “Not Like Us.”
As it stands, the song is the early contender for song of the summer and it’s not showing any indication of slowing down.
What better gift to Los Angeles than hearing it live for the first time on the freedom day holiday?
Tickets for the event hit Ticketmaster this Friday at 10 a.m. while Cash App Cardholders get access one day earlier by using the first nine digits of their card.
Recent rumors suggest that Kendrick Lamar has also been working on a new project so hopefully, new music will follow the show.
