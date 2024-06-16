Bossip Video

It’s Ayo’s world, we’re just living in it

All eyes were on skyrocketing star Ayo Edebiri who stunned in a snazzy custom Bottega Veneta suit at the star-studded Inside Out 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe-winning actress (who voices the emotion Envy) extended her winning streak with the sleek look while promoting Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel projected to dominate the summer box office.

In a now-viral clip, Edebiri can be seen having an absolute BLAST voicing the hilariously hyper character during the film’s recording sessions. Yep, Ayo is a STAR.

Eight years after winning two Oscars for its animated brilliance, the Inside Out franchise continues with Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust who’ve been running a successful operation in the mind of newly minted teen Riley until Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment show up and turn everything upside down.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 stars an ensemble voice cast including Edebiri, Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

‘The quality of her voice was just great,’ said Inside Out 2 producer Mark Nielsen about Ayo Edebiri in an interview with Uproxx. “And all the clips we listened to, we could hear that voice working in the smallest character that we have of Envy, who’s this tiny little thing. But she was also able to bring this kind of ferocious kind of attitude and energy through that little body of that model that was just awesome.’

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere!