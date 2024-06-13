Bossip Video

Chlöe is keeping it real about her mental health and sharing how she persevered during dark times.

For PopSugar’s special “Radical Honesty” issue, the songstress opened up about her battle with depression that lasted during her three-year journey to create her “In Pieces” album.

“I was really at a place where I was feeling quite low and I was using the music to pull me out of a dark place,” the 25-year-old told PopSugar. “So that’s why I ended up calling it “In Pieces,” because the music was created at a time when I was picking up the pieces and putting myself back together.”

According to Chlöe, music was her therapy as she continued to keep her depression a secret from family and friends. Eventually, she decided to open up about it in case listeners figured out her mental state through her project.

“Usually, that is what happens: people see you smiling all the time and it seems as if everything’s OK in the world — it isn’t, but you’re the best at hiding,” she penned. “And I didn’t want to use mental health as a selling point for the album; it wasn’t about marketing.”

She continued,

“But I was like, if I’m being so honest in this music and lyrically, you’ll be able to hear exactly what I’m going through. I might as well take it one little step further and connect the dots for people who would already be assuming what I was going through, based on the lyrics.”

She goes on to note that betrayals from people she trusted who actually “had the knife” sent her into an isolating and depressive state that her godmother was able to help her out of.

“Without my godmother, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” Chlöe wrote. “She definitely reminded me of my strength and my beauty as a human and what I can contribute to this world. That’s why I stick to her like glue, because at a time when I was so scared to share how I was feeling and what I was going through, she saw it in me and cared enough to help me get out of it.”

Luckily, the “FYS” singer is in a much healthier state of mind and she’s encouraging PopSugar readers to take things “in pieces” like she did.

“Don’t try to think about next week or next month, just make sure you can make it through the day,” she wrote. ” And don’t be afraid to use resources around you, whether it’s therapy or a hobby. You don’t have to hold the weight of the world on your own”

She added,

“One of my favorite phrases that my godmom says is, “Those stones that people throw at you, use them to build your bridge.” So that’s what I do.”

You can read Chlöe’s full PopSugar story HERE.