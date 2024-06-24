Bossip Video

If NLE Choppa “was a bad b***” he’d be on the cover of Cassius too, and today he’s gracing the publication with a candid interview.

The Memphis rapper, 21, is covering Cassius’ Black Music Month issue and telling writer William Ketchum about his recent lifestyle changes and bubbling music career.

After first going viral in 2019 thanks to his “Shotta Flow” he’s stacked enough hits to dismiss any one hit-wonder concerns. His latest, “Slut Me Out 2”, is so buzzy that it’s been a hot topic of discussion just like the 17 songs featured on his Certified project that have each earned gold or platinum plaques for sales and streams.

One hit wonder where?

According to NLE, he knows that this is just the beginning for him, and he’s excited about what’s to come.

“The best part about it is just knowing how much legroom I have to become the greatest at this s***,” he told Cassius. “I feel like I already know I’m the greatest when I look in the mirror. My head is on right, I got enough accolades, and I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Beyond speaking on his music, the rapper said that he’s leaning into a holistic lifestyle centered around veganism and God, despite his rambunctious lyrics.

“A lot of people go through the same things I go through, but some people just withhold certain images that they just want to keep a hold of,” he told Cassis. “Which is cool, I just don’t want to cut nobody short of who I can help,” Choppa said. “…At least be a balance. I’m not perfect, I promote certain sh-t sometimes. But there’s a lot of good that people can take away about me as well.”

He also detailed his decision to give up drugs and alcohol.

“I did a lot of self-reflecting,” he said. “Changed my personality, stopped hanging around certain people. That’s why I say the pandemic was one of the most important parts of my life… Just knowing that I had a daughter conceived at the moment, it really made me grow up.”

Read NLE Choppa’s full Cassius cover story HERE.

Social Credits:

Talent:@nlechoppamusic

Cover Story: @weketchum

Photographer: @bexxfrancois

Director Of Content: @AlvinBlanco

Editorial Director: @Shamika_Sanders

VP of Content: @kwestsavali

SVP of Content: @AllieMcgev

Digi Tech: @dillonpadgettephoto

Photo Assistant: @z.stills

Wardrobe Stylist: @jasonrembert

Wardrobe Assistant: @dressedtoville @mrjla @b.turner

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Production: @theoraclemedia

BTS Video: @basia_asiab @24k_prod