Bossip Video

We are sending love and prayers for strength to Roy Jones Jr. and his family as they recently endured a terrible tragedy.

Monday, the boxing legend took to social media to share his son DeAndre sadly died by suicide over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones, 55, wrote in a statement shared via social media on Monday, June 24. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.”

“I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away,” Jones added.

Jones’ closed his statement with a request that fans “respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

A representative confirmed to NBC News that Jones’s son was 32-years-old at the time of his passing.

Jones turned pro in 1989 after winning the light middleweight silver medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics, where he was a member of the USA boxing team. He made history in 2003 after becoming the first former middleweight in 106 years to win the WBA heavyweight title. Jones retired in 2018, but has taken on a few bouts since, famously facing off against Mike Tyson in 2020 for a match that ended in a draw.

Jones’ management told NBC News that the former boxer has five other children.

32 is so young. This has to be so painful for the entire Jones family along with all of DeAndre’s friends and loved ones. There really are no words that can make this situation any easier. We just want to continue to prioritize kindness and mental wellness and send all the love to others who may be suffering from suicidal ideation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources or Silence The Shame for additional support.