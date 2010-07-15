Kimmy Cakes Makes A Pass At Kiyan In Her Wedding Toast To LaLa And Melo

No wonder Kiyan be giving Kim Kardashian the dooky face! Kim Kardashian made a toast to LaLa and Carmelo at their wedding, but something was a little off about it. Pop the hood to watch

Vodpod videos no longer available.

Uh… we know it’s supposed to be a joke, but SMH at Kim always having “boyfriends” on the brain! We thought wedding toasts were supposed to be about the couple! Kim made that isht all about herself!

Bron Bron seemed to do a better job with his toast though, don’t you think?