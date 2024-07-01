Bossip Video

Election season is in full swing following last week’s now-infamous debate that left President Biden’s supporters clutching their pearls over his poor performance. One of the biggest talking points leading up to November 5, 2024, is the Black vote or the lack thereof. Ever since the 2016 election, Black men have been targeted as ripe for the picking by the Trump campaign and a notable percentage of Black men have been willing to be picked.

According to an 11 Alive report, an Atlanta barbershop owner says he was tricked into hosting a Trump campaign event designed to pander to Black men. Rocky Jones, the owner of Rocky’s Barbershop in Buckhead, says that he believed that the event was going to be a roundtable discussion about small Black businesses the day prior to the Atlanta debate.