Election season is in full swing following last week’s now-infamous debate that left President Biden’s supporters clutching their pearls over his poor performance. One of the biggest talking points leading up to November 5, 2024, is the Black vote or the lack thereof. Ever since the 2016 election, Black men have been targeted as ripe for the picking by the Trump campaign and a notable percentage of Black men have been willing to be picked.
According to an 11 Alive report, an Atlanta barbershop owner says he was tricked into hosting a Trump campaign event designed to pander to Black men. Rocky Jones, the owner of Rocky’s Barbershop in Buckhead, says that he believed that the event was going to be a roundtable discussion about small Black businesses the day prior to the Atlanta debate.
“I thought it was going to be something real private,” Jones said. “I’m thinking about Black businesses in Atlanta, small Black businesses in Atlanta. And I’m like, ‘Ok, so when are we gonna start talking about this?’”
Instead, bootlickers like Ben Carson pulled up to spread the MAGA propaganda, and even Trump himself phoned in to say a word to the large crowd that had packed themselves tightly into the salon.
The phone call from Trump was a shock. “I’m like, why is the ex-president calling somebody in my barbershop? This has nothing to do with small Black businesses,” Jones told 11 Alive.
Jones says that there has been backlash from those in the community who are angry that he would support Trump with his business saying, “We had some calls Thursday. We definitely got some calls, some backlash, some angry people…”
He continued:
“I have no involvement in politics. We don’t even talk politics in my barbershop. It’s all sports. The World Cup, soccer, baseball, basketball – politics is not what I do. I commend everybody to vote, but that’s your business. ‘You know, I don’t tell you what to do,’” Jones added.
For their part, the Trump campaign responded to Rocky’s plea copping with receipts of the agreement he signed.
Hard to understand how Rocky was duped based on the paperwork. What say you? Sound off in the comments.
